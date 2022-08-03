Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $434.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

