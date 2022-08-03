Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $426.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

