Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €28.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €27.50 ($28.35) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.90) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.41) to €30.00 ($30.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($31.75) to €22.30 ($22.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

