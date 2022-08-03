Royce & Associates LP Acquires 189,500 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.61% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

