Royce & Associates LP Acquires 44,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Freshpet worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 14.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after buying an additional 108,928 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

