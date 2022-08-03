Royce & Associates LP Acquires 82,102 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 10.18% of Limbach worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limbach Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.76.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

