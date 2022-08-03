Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 441,680 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYW stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,935,326 shares of company stock valued at $137,999,495 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

