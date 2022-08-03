Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 441,680 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 8.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $66,219.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,935,326 shares of company stock valued at $137,999,495. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

