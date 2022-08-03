Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.48% of Beazer Homes USA worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,695,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 156,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 99,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $446.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

