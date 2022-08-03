Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.48% of Beazer Homes USA worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $446.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

