Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

