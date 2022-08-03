Royce & Associates LP Buys 36,943 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile



BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

