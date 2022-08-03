Royce & Associates LP Buys 542,766 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,766 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.61% of Hudson Technologies worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HDSN stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The business had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.