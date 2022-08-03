Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,272 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $104,456. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

