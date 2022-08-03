Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,345 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,999,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

