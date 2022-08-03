Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,345 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.29% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

