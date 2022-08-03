Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.50% of AXT worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

AXT stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $393.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

