Royce & Associates LP Has $6.32 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $769.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

