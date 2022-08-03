Royce & Associates LP Has $6.74 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 97.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 45.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 79.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CARS stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

