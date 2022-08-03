Royce & Associates LP Has $6.91 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average is $254.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

