Royce & Associates LP Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.50% of Archrock worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.18%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

