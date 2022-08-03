Royce & Associates LP Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,316,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,101 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

