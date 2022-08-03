Royce & Associates LP Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,316,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,101 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

