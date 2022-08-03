Royce & Associates LP Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after buying an additional 362,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

