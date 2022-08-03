Royce & Associates LP Has $7.53 Million Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.97% of J.Jill worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 1.31. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $157.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.80 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

