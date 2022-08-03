Royce & Associates LP Has $7.53 Million Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.97% of J.Jill worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Performance

JILL opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $157.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JILL. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

J.Jill Company Profile



J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

