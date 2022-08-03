Royce & Associates LP Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of OrthoPediatrics worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,978,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

