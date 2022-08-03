Royce & Associates LP Has $7.93 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,966 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 12,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

