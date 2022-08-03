Royce & Associates LP Has $7.93 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,966 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

