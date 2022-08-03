Royce & Associates LP Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.16% of Caleres worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Caleres by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caleres by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Caleres by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 116,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

