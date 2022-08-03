Royce & Associates LP Has $8.65 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $11,867,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

