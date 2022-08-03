Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLR. Craig Hallum cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of KLR opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $80.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,189.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $32,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 247,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,189.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,882 shares of company stock valued at $228,999. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

