Royce & Associates LP Invests $7.43 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.81.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.