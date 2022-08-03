Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

WLL opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

