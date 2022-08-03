Royce & Associates LP Purchases 189,500 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.61% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $28,338,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $22,535,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 570,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 386,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

