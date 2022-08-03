Royce & Associates LP Purchases 41,000 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of Daseke worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Stock Performance

Daseke stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.45 million. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

