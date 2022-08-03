Royce & Associates LP Purchases 542,766 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,766 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.61% of Hudson Technologies worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.76.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $215,110.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $215,110.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

