Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of Daseke worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Daseke by 78.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daseke by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Trading Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke



Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

