Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,573,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $8,054,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 2,127.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $372.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -99.99%.
Krispy Kreme Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
