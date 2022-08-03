Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,582 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.60% of Accuray worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

