Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.38% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

