Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

