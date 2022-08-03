Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,403 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.52% of TTM Technologies worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.