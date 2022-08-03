Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kforce Trading Down 7.2 %

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.05. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.