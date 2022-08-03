Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,200 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

