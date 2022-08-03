Royce & Associates LP Sells 7,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of OrthoPediatrics worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,978,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

KIDS opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

