Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 74.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.99 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

