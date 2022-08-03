Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,435 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of InterDigital worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

