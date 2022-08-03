Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.08% of AstroNova worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

