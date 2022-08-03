Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 230,319 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 970,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $8,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NTST opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

